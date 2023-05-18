Emory Healthcare names new CEO for Decatur, Hillandale, Long-Term Acute Care hospitals

Share

Decatur, GA — Emory Healthcare has named Jen Schuck as the new executive director for Emory Decatur, Hillandale and Long-Term Acute Care hospitals, effective immediately.

In July 2022, Emory Healthcare announced that Rashard Johnson would serve as CEO beginning on Aug. 22, 2022. Johnson comes to Emory Healthcare from Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago. According to LinkedIn, Johnson is the president of South Market Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schuck currently serves as interim CEO of the three facilities, according to a press release. She has been responsible for overseeing more than 3,200 staff and 3,700 credentialed physicians across the three entities.

“Jen has been a phenomenal leader and member of the executive team at Emory Decatur Hospital since 2018,” said Dr. Bryce Gartland, Emory Healthcare Hospital Group president. “She is a strategic thinker, focused operator and compassionate leader. I am excited to see Jen take this next step in her career at Emory Healthcare, as we welcome her permanently to the CEO role.”

Schuck began her career at Emory Healthcare 28 years ago as a social worker at Wesley Woods Geriatric Hospital, which is now Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. She changed her focus to hospital operations management and was promoted to associate administrator and eventually vice president of operations at Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. She also served as the Emory Healthcare system leader for post-acute care services until 2018.

In 2018, Schuck was part of the team that integrated the former DeKalb Medical Center and Decatur Health Resources under Emory Healthcare. As part of the integration, DeKalb Medical’s North Decatur Road hospital was re-named Emory Decatur Hospital, its Hillandale-based hospital became Emory Hillandale Hospital and its long-term care facility in downtown Decatur became Emory Long-Term Acute Care. With this new collaboration, Schuck was appointed vice president of operations at Emory Decatur Hospital, playing a role to ensure the teams worked cohesively to integrate systems and practices.

“I am honored to take on this permanent role and look forward to our on-going work with an amazing health care team, focused on providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care to our patients and their families,” Schuck said. “My continued priorities will be maintaining access to care at our community-based hospitals, strengthening the patient experience, collaborating with our surrounding communities and improving operational efficiency.”