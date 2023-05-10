Female leadership team will be in charge of new gusto! location in Tucker

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta-based gusto! restaurant chain will open a new store in Tucker on May 15 at the Hugh Howell Market Place, located at 4650 Hugh Howell Road.

It will be gusto!’s 12th location and its fifth drive-thru.

Alex McGlashan and Associate Operator (AO) Erin Williams will be the restaurant’s local operating partners.

“The two like-minded female leaders will oversee the day-to-day operations and serve as the faces of the brand at the new shop,” a press release from gusto! says. “Alex McGlashan currently serves as the LOP at gusto! Chamblee and due to its highly successful track record has been tapped to bring her leadership skills to Tucker and operate as a multi-unit LOP. McGlashan comes to gusto! from Chick-fil-A, having spent nearly nine years at the brand with her most recent role being Executive Director over two locations. McGlashan has selected Erin Williams as her AO, another female leader who joins gusto! from her previous role at Panera Bread. Together, they will collaborate to ensure gusto! Tucker runs smoothly on a daily basis, plan events that connect and engage with the surrounding community and provide a positive culture for in-store Team Members.”

“The female leadership at the new shop is notable given research by the National Restaurant Association, which found far more entry-level restaurant employees who identify as women than leaders,” the press release adds.

Nate Hybl, creator and CEO of gusto!, said the company is “incredibly excited” about the leadership team for the Tucker location.

“Both women are absolute powerhouses who truly embody what it means to be a gusto! Team Member – they are kind, innovative and savvy business leaders with a people-first mentality,” Hybl said in the press release. “We’re honored to call these two ladies teammates, and we look forward to watching them make their mark on the dynamic Tucker community.”

The Tucker location have a covered outdoor patio featuring a putting green and cornhole. It will also have a new ordering system.

“Guests will choose their bowl or wrap, base, protein and favorite gusto (or signature flavor profile), pay and receive a number all at the register,” the press release says. “A gusto! Team Member will then deliver food to guests at their table, placing emphasis on high-quality guest services. The menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines with unique and bold flavor combinations that the brand is known for. From the earthy Tahini Cucumber Feta to the seasonal Jerk Ginger Pineapple, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals with minimal customizations in 30 seconds or less.”

There will be a grand opening celebration starting Saturday, May 13 with free drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Guests must be in the drive-thru line by 1 p.m. to score a free meal and beverage, kids included! Each car is eligible for two meals with a fountain beverage included,” the press release says. “The dining room doors will officially open to the community on Monday, May 15th and the first 50 customers will receive ten complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “first fifty” gusto! swag.”

They are also hiring. For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.