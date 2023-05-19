Fire inside North Druid Hills Target store ruled arson, police say

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A fire broke out inside a DeKalb County Target store on Thursday, and police tell Atlanta News First it is another case of arson.

It happened at the 2400 North Druid Hills store after officers received notification via Live911 at around 1:15 p.m. of an incoming emergency call, according to Brookhaven Police.

Officers said one person was detained, and they are crediting the use of Live911 with the arrest of a suspect.

“The use of Live911 has made the department’s response to critical incidents much faster while providing officers with additional information straight from the source”, Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. “This incident is a perfect example of how the use of Live911 technology aids the department’s commitment to providing effective police services.”

The extent of the damage is unknown, but officials said it started in the dressing room. The store will remain closed until 6 p.m.

A January fire at the Buckhead Target was also ruled arson. It was closed until March.

There have been fires, believed to be arson, at Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. last year.

Target released the following statement:

“This afternoon, our North Druid Hills store in Atlanta was quickly evacuated due to a fire inside the store. We appreciate the fire department’s fast response and we’re grateful that no one was injured. The store closed temporarily, but our team is working to reopen later this evening. We will refer additional questions about the fire to local police and fire departments.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.