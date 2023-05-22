Haygood Drive water line replacement project will last one month

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County will continue work on the Haygood Drive Water Line Replacement Project starting today, May 22.

Phase III of the project will include the installation of 160 linear feet of new 8-inch- and 16-inch-diameter water line on Haygood Drive between Clifton Road and Ridgewood Drive, a press release from the county says.

“The line project is expected to last approximately one month (May 2023 to June 2023), barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays,” the press release from the county says. “Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.”

People with questions about the project can call the DeKalb Watershed Management project information line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]

