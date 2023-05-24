La Fonda celebrates soft opening in East Lake

Share

Decatur, GA — La Fonda is finally open in East Lake. The restaurant is celebrating its soft opening today, May 24, at 2358 Hosea Williams Drive.

“Our plan is to be open [seven] days a week from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.,” said Karen Haan of Fellini’s Pizza, La Fonda Latina and The Greater Good Barbecue.

“We own the building, and we really like the area, so when our tenant moved out it was an opportunity to bring La Fonda closer to this side of town,” Haan previously said.

The menu will be the same as La Fonda’s other locations. It wil feature a variety of Spanish, Cuban and Mexican dishes, including quesadillas, tacos, paella and Cuban sandwiches. The bar will offer a range of margaritas, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The restaurant accompanies its sister locations in Candler Park, Poncey-Highland, Buckhead and Chastain Park. There was a location on Howell Mill Road that closed several months ago and it will become Fishmonger, a seafood eatery, the AJC reported.

Lake and Oak Barbecue was previously open at 2358 Hosea Williams Drive. The restaurant closed on Sept. 8, 2022, after two years in business in East Lake, according to Eater Atlanta. Chef Joshua Lee previously confirmed the closure in a post to the East Lake Neighbors Facebook page. He didn’t specify the reason for closing, but indicated he and Soulful Company Restaurant Group co-owner chef Todd Richards planned to move forward with a location in the West End, Eater reported.

Before Lake and Oak opened at the location, it was Greater Good Barbecue, which is owned by the same owners of La Fonda and Fellini’s Pizza. Greater Good opened in August 2016 in the development at 2nd Avenue and Hosea Williams. The restaurant closed in December 2019. The East Lake restaurant was the third Greater Good restaurant. The original one opened in Tucker in 2012, and a second location opened in Buckhead in 2013, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.