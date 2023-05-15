Lane on Church Street to be closed on May 17; Kensington Road to be closed May 15-16

Share

Decatur, GA — One lane on Church Street will be closed on Wednesday, May 17, to repair a DeKalb County sewer in front of Glenlake Park. The work is expected to take about five to seven days to complete.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers, but delays should be expected, according to a city website.

In other road closure news, a section of Kensington Road will also be closed on May 15 and May 16.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

A partial lane closure of Kensington Road, between Memorial Drive and Camp Road, will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 16. The road is being repaved due to construction related to the Kensington Road Lift Station & Pipeline Project. One lane on Kensington Road will remain open, requiring traffic to share a single lane as crews work to repave the other lane. Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

