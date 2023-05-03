LifeLine Animal Project grappling with canine flu, lack of space

Share

Atlanta, GA — LifeLine Animal Project is urgently seeking homes for over 300 dogs. The shelter is also now grappling with canine flu and taking in 31 dogs from a cruelty case.

A press release from LifeLine says the shelter must find homes for many dogs by Friday, May 5, “or we will have to euthanize due to a lack of space. We are devastated to be facing this grim reality yet again. As an organization, we are fighting to ensure every animal has an opportunity to find a home.”

Last week, LifeLine made an “urgent plea” for fosters and adopters for 300 dogs in the Fulton and DeKalb shelters that have run out of space.

“In [six] days, things have gotten even more dire. Thirty-one dogs from a cruelty case have just arrived at our DeKalb County Animal Services shelter, where we currently have 548 dogs and space for only 11 more animals,” the press release states.

At the Fulton County shelter, a newer outbreak of the canine flu is worsening. LifeLine is looking for homes for 65 dogs housed at the overflow shelter LifeLine Midtown to make room for new, healthy animals coming into Fulton, which currently has 374 dogs.

“Unfortunately, we have had some dogs succumb to the disease, as the animals are not responding as quickly to treatment as they did during the flu outbreak earlier this year,” the press release states.

Here’s the full press release from LifeLine:

URGENT CALL TO ACTION: We must find homes for 150 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services, 90+ dogs from Fulton County Animal Services and the overflow LifeLIne Midtown shelter which currently houses 65 dogs by Friday (5/5) or we will have to euthanize due to a lack of space. We are devastated to be facing this grim reality yet again. As an organization, we are fighting to ensure every animal has an opportunity to find a home. WHY: When shelters are overcrowded, the animals become extremely stressed and sick. The media played a crucial role in helping find homes for almost 400 animals earlier this year. They urgently need your help once again. LifeLine’s DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. LifeLine Midtown is located at 981 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. “Stop by the Midtown shelter (Open 7 days); DeKalb shelter (CLOSED Wednesdays),” the press release states. “No appointment needed. Just come in and save a life. LifeLineAnimal.org for locations and times of operations.” For more information about LifeLine, click here.

