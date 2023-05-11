Long-awaited DeKalb Avenue resurfacing begins on May 15

Share

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb Avenue resurfacing project will begin on May 15, according to an announcement from the city of Atlanta.

Officials project that the work will be done by this fall, depending on the weather.

Here is the full announcement from the city of Atlanta:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin resurfacing Dekalb Avenue on Monday, May 15, 2023. The long-awaited roadway improvements along the length of Dekalb Avenue—from Jackson Street SE to city limits near Ridgecrest Road —will improve travel and safety conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and commuters. “The Atlanta Department of Transportation is excited to continue much-needed improvements along Dekalb Avenue that will help keep moving Atlanta forward,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness. “In April, ATLDOT filled nearly 70 potholes along Dekalb Avenue, closed the despised reversible lane and installed temporary turn lanes. After months of work to combat chronic flooding, improve watershed infrastructure and relocate utility lines, we are on track to begin the full resurfacing of Dekalb Avenue. This will include installation of bike lanes and the activation of our new street signals with protected left turn lanes. The proof is in the asphalt, but residents up and down Dekalb Avenue will have that proof soon. We extend our thanks to area residents for their patience as we deliver these improvements.” See additional details on the Dekalb County Safety Improvement Project below: — Resurfacing activities, including milling, patching, and paving, are slated to begin on Monday, May 15, 2023. Work will be performed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings to minimize impact to road users. Some additional weekend work is anticipated. Notice of associated schedule and/or traffic pattern changes will be provided prior to implementation. — The Dekalb Avenue Safety Improvement Project includes traffic signal coordination upgrades, intersection improvements, resurfacing, and bicycle lane installations on Dekalb Avenue. — Traffic flow will be maintained for the duration of the resurfacing, though intermittent lane closures may cause traffic delays. There may be noise or light disturbances associated with the overnight work. As with all resurfacing projects, the schedule may be affected by adverse weather. For more information regarding this project, please visit here.

On March 9, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) and the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) held a town hall to give Atlanta residents updates on the project.

The DeKalb Avenue Safety Improvements project comprises two phases to fix issues along DeKalb Avenue and in the Krog Street Tunnel.

For more information about that meeting, click here.

Mary Margaret Stewart contributed reporting to this story.

