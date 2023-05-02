MARTA invites public to workshop about redeveloping area around Indian Creek station

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — MARTA wants the community’s input on a planned transit-oriented development at the Indian Creek Station.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the station, which is located at 3901 Durham Park Road in Stone Mountain.

“The Indian Creek Station TOD Master Plan will equip MARTA with a community-driven and actionable plan that lays the foundation for securing TOD-supportive entitlements, leverages, and complements station rehabilitation and enhancements, and promotes increased ridership by expanding reasons to engage with the area around the rail station and the entire MARTA system,” the announcement from MARTA says.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said TODs promote “regional prosperity” and increase ridership on MARTA trains.

“The community workshop kicks off the project’s public engagement process, setting the stage for the master plan process to move forward over the next several months. The workshop offers the first opportunity to influence the master plan and will include a short presentation, discussions with the planning team, and opportunities to provide input in an open house format,” the announcement from MARTA says. “For more information about the project, register for the community workshop, and learn other ways to engage in the planning process, visit Home | Marta Indian Creek T (indiancreektodplan.com).”

To register for the workshop, click here.

MARTA and DeKalb County recently made progress on another transit-oriented development at the Kensington MARTA station.

The DeKalb County Commission recently approved rezoning that will allow that project to move forward, rezoning 35 acres to mixed-use, high-density residential.

“We are grateful for the support of the DeKalb County Commission and this vital rezoning designation,” Greenwood said in a press release. “We are now ready to solicit developers to work with MARTA and DeKalb to turn the undeveloped and underused property around the rail station into a community hub with affordable housing and neighborhood amenities.”

The master plan for the Kensington station includes affordable housing and a new headquarters for the Housing Authority of DeKalb County.

“MARTA, DeKalb County, and Soccer in the Streets celebrated the opening of a soccer pitch and community garden at Kensington Station last July, and a MARTA Market offering fresh produce for sale is open at the rail station every Thursday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.,” the press release from MARTA says.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.