MARTA Police distributing steering wheel locks for Hyundai, Kia vehicle owners

Atlanta, GA — The MARTA Police Department will be distributing steering wheel locks to MARTA patrons who own Hyundai and Kia vehicles to help deter and prevent thefts after an increase in incidents involving these vehicles. MARTA Police will hand out the locks from 4-6 p.m. on June 2 at the Lindbergh Station, located at 2424 Piedmont Road.

The distribution event will take place at the Kiss/Ride area of the station by the AT&T parking deck on Lindbergh Lane. Individuals seeking to receive a steering wheel lock must bring proof of vehicle ownership and a valid Breeze Card, according to a press release.

Police departments across the country have seen a spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles following a social media post that showed how to start them without a key. Through a partnership with the car manufacturers, MARTA has received 640 steering wheel locks.

The North Precinct will host its event, Soda Pop with a Cop, at the same time and location to provide an opportunity for community members and officers to fellowship with each other.

Kia and Hyundai car owners who regularly park at any MARTA rail station can also expect a flyer on their windshield in the coming days with information on how to claim a wheel lock.

In other public safety news:

– The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting a virtual mental health forum on Wednesday, May 31, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, click here.

During the forum, the department will discuss available free mental health resources, the role of the DKPD Mobile Crisis Unit, the roles of the new mental health program 988, and when to call 988 versus 911.

– Atlanta Police are working to identify a witness in a homicide investigation. Here is the preliminary information from APD:

“On 5/20/23, around 2:44am, officers were flagged down at 1955 Campbellton Road SW in reference to a person down,” APD said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male lying on the floor inside the business (Star Grocery) with apparent gunshot wound(s). Grady EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. Officers learned a second male was privately transported to Grady EMS with sustained gunshot wound(s). Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

– The Museum School of Avondale Estates canceled its last day of school on May 26. The Avondale Estates Police Department responded to two separate verbal threats made about student safety on Thursday, May 25.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that The Museum School will be closed on Friday, May 26,” The Museum School said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “The safety of TMS students and staff is our top priority and following 2 safety-related events today, we will not take risks with their safety. The school will be closed for all students, staff, and visitors and all activities canceled on Friday, May 26.”

The police department is assisting the DeKalb County Police Department and the DeKalb County Schools Police Department in their ongoing investigation of the incidents.

The departments worked together to identify and locate the suspects. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Avondale Police located and detained the suspect’s vehicle. DeKalb Schools Police has taken the lead on the investigation.