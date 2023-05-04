Share

Atlanta, GA — The suspect in a shooting that killed one and injured four in Midtown on May 3 was set to appear in court on Thursday morning. He waived his first court appearance at the Fulton County Jail.

Deion Patterson, 24, will face charges of murder and aggravated assault. He did not appear in court after waiving the hearing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After an hours-long manhunt on Wednesday, Patterson was arrested around 8 p.m. and has been booked in the Fulton County jail, according to Atlanta News First.

The shooting happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street, in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum previously said the incident occurred inside the waiting room of the medical facility.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Amy St. Pierre, 39, ANF reported. CDC Director of Medicine confirmed to Atlanta News First that St. Pierre was an employee and gave the following statement.

“CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” officials said.

Four women were taken to the hospital on Wednesday with gunshot wounds. As of Wednesday, three remained in critical condition and one was stable. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an update on their condition is expected later today at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that his prayers are with the victims and their families. He also thanked the Atlanta Police and Fire Rescue Departments and the staff at Grady for their work in responding to the shooting.

“This suspect was arrested and will stand trial for his crimes,” Dickens said. “There will be justice in this case. But that doesn’t change the fact that one woman died, and four others were seriously injured. It doesn’t change the fact that our city experience a collective trauma. Families are grieving today and our community is on edge. We will soon all be made aware of how we can appropriately show our love to these families and come together as a community in solidarity.”

Dickens also called for more action around mental health and gun violence.

“We need national action to change the way we treat mental health,” he said. “And we need action that keeps guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. We cannot accept mass shootings as normal in our country.”

Georgia’s United States representatives and senators also called for gun safety legislation following the deadly shooting in Midtown.

“I am past heartbreak–I am angry,” Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-5) said in a statement. “For the victims, their families, the school children on lockdown [on Wednesday] like my seven-year-old son — for our entire community.”

“Gun safety legislation is urgent and is what we can do to save lives right now,” she added. “Americans overwhelmingly want universal background checks and red flag laws, both of which can prevent gun deaths in our country. We must pass meaningful gun safety measures, without delay, to end the daily gun violence epidemic. Now is the time to act for safer communities everywhere.”

Atlanta Public Schools went on an exterior lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke from the floor of the Senate on Wednesday and mentioned that his children were part of the lockdown too.

“I stood here in March of 2021 after a gunman went on a rampage across metro Atlanta and snatched eight precious souls, people with families and friends who loved them dear,” Warnock said. “And here I am standing again. This time with a tragedy having occurred in Midtown Atlanta, right in my own backyard.”

Warnock urged Congress to act and pass gun safety legislation. He said that the gun safety legislation Congress passed last year is not enough.

“And still we have done so very little in this building to respond and in the American political square at large,” Warnock said from the Senate floor. “As a pastor, I’m praying for those who are affected by this tragedy, but I hasten to say that thoughts and prayers are not enough. In fact, it is a contradiction to say that you are thinking and praying and then do nothing.”

