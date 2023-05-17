Monday Night Brewing, ASW Distillery launching SolarBar on BeltLine

Share

Atlanta, GA — Monday Night Brewing is partnering with ASW Distillery to launch a new eco-friendly bar near the westside of the Atlanta BeltLine on Saturday, May 20. SolarBar is an off-the-grid alcohol service concept that will be powered by 10 solar panels.

SolarBar will be housed in a repurposed shipping container designed by Rickman Architecture and Design, according to a press release. The bar will offer cocktails and frozen drinks by ASW Distillery and Monday Night Brewing will offer select beer on draft and in cans.

Guests will be able to recycle cans using “The Crusher,” an interactive recycling system that allows customers to discard their cans with the push of a button. Recycling for all cans will support Recycle for Good, which generates funds for Habitat for Humanity.

“Environmental sustainability and serving our community are two of our biggest priorities, and we will do both in this unique way,” said Monday Night Brewing Co-founder Joel Iverson. “We’ve enjoyed working on this project alongside our friendly neighbors at ASW, and can’t wait for BeltLine cruisers to experience the magic of SolarBar soon.”

In partnership with Atlanta-based solar company, VeloSolar, SolarBar’s panels will harness up to 4,000 watts hourly and the excess will be stored in a lithium phosphate battery backup system to maintain power through the night. The bar will also use LED lighting. A solar-powered phone charging station will be available for customers.

“We first became friends with the Monday Night founders nearly two decades ago, when Joel and Charlie were nextdoor neighbors,” said Jim Chasteen, co-Founder and CEO of ASWDistillery. “As neighbors here at Lee & White for the last four years, it only seemed fitting to join forces with them on SolarBar to serve up our galaxy-famous boozie slushies.”

