North DeKalb Mall gets a new name as part of redevelopment, demolition to begin later this year

DeKalb County, GA — Goodbye North DeKalb Mall, hello Lulah Hills.

EDENS, the developer planning to transform North DeKalb Mall into a 73-acre mixed-use redevelopment, has given the mall a new moniker to go along with its new look. Demolition of the mall is expected to take place later this year.

“The rebrand marks the next milestone for the project following the landmark approval by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners of EDENS’ rezoning of the site in 2022,” EDENS said in a press release. “At its full buildout, the project will include 2.5 million square feet, including 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-key hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to Emory University.”

Lulah Hills is a nod to the original naming concept for a planned Druid Hills residential suburb, coined by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead

“From its inception in the 1890’s, the development of Druid Hills shaped the built environment of the majority of this region, from Atlanta and Decatur to modern-day North Druid Hills Road,” the press release says.

The first phase of the project is expected to be finished by 2025.

EDENS also provided new renderings of the project.

Here’s the full announcement from EDENS:

Atlanta, GA. (May 15, 2023) – EDENS, a leading national retail real estate owner, operator and developer, is pleased to announce the change in name from North DeKalb Mall to Lulah Hills, a 73-acre mixed-use redevelopment project bringing significant economic activity and strengthened connectivity for the area. The rebrand marks the next milestone for the project following the landmark approval by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners of EDENS’ rezoning of the site in 2022. At its full buildout, the project will include 2.5 million square feet, including 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-key hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to Emory University. “Lulah Hills is the evolution of community. When it opened in 1965, North DeKalb Mall was a pioneering retail achievement, a one-stop shop for commerce and entertainment under one roof,” said Herbert Ames, Managing Director at EDENS. “With our redevelopment, we are designing a retail-focused, mixed-use destination that reflects the character of this community and inspires those who visit.” The name Lulah Hills is a play on an original naming concept by the renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead for the planned Druid Hills residential suburb. From its inception in the 1890’s, the development of Druid Hills shaped the built environment of the majority of this region, from Atlanta and Decatur to modern-day North Druid Hills Road. “Lulah Hills will be intentionally convenient and casual—ideal for a relaxed family outing, the long-overdue date night or a morning cup of coffee. This place will once again enrich community through innovative design, thoughtful curation and active engagement, just as it was known for almost 60 years ago,” continued Ames. “We look forward to our continued partnership with DeKalb County, Decide DeKalb and this community.” Located near downtown Decatur and Emory University, North DeKalb Mall was the first fully enclosed mall open for business in Atlanta in 1965. While the mall has served as a spirited part of the community for nearly 60 years, EDENS is proud to become the next steward of this place. EDENS acquired the property in 2021 and found success in moving the project forward by engaging closely with the surrounding community to ensure the vision aligned with their priorities and those outlined in the DeKalb County Comprehensive Plan. In Summer 2022, EDENS received unanimous approval on the landmark rezoning from the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, paving the way for redevelopment. EDENS owns and operates 1.5 million square feet of retail in the Atlanta MSA, including Toco Hills, Merchants Walk, Andrews Square, Buckhead Marketplace, Moores Mill and Park Place. Demolition of the mall is expected to begin later this year, with initial phases of the project to be completed by 2025.

