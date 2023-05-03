Paving, sidewalk repairs underway in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Sidewalk and curb repairs and road repaving are underway in Avondale Estates.

Sidewalk and curb repairs will take place over the next month. Traffic control and rerouting may be necessary, according to an announcement from the city.

The first two roads to be finished are Oakham Place and Clarendon Avenue. The city will place notices where necessary for any changes to parking or road closures.

The following streets will be impacted through the end of May:

– Oakham Place

– Clarendon Avenue

– Dartmouth Avenue

– Kensington Road

– Windsor Terrace

– Clarendon Place

– Lakeview Place

– North and South Avondale Plaza

– Exeter Road

– Sussex Road

– Coventry Close

– Wiltshire Drive

– Oak Street

The contractors are staging in the public parking area behind City Hall.

The Avondale Estates City Commission approved a contract with the Chattahoochee Group in February for the sidewalk and curb repairs, primarily in residential areas. The proposal came in under budget, and “all high and medium-priority infrastructure from the inventory will be repaired,” City Manager Patrick Bryant previously said.

The total cost of the proposal with contingency built in was $185,925.

“The curbs and sidewalks identified were selected based on an inventory of need,” Bryant said.

The rating system is based on the extent of deterioration based on data collected from public feedback and a staff inventory. The commission emphasized that they would share with the public when and where work would occur as the proposal becomes more concrete.

Street repaving will also take place over the next couple of weeks. The work may cause road closures, parking changes, and detours, the announcement from the city says. Driveways will not be blocked during the process.

The following roads will be paved:

– Viscount Court

– Nottingham Drive

– Parry and Center Streets

– Clarendon Avenue

In March, the city commission approved a contract with Atlanta Paving Services & Concrete Construction to mill and pave Viscount Court, Nottingham Drive, Clarendon Avenue, and Parry Street. The contract says the project will cost $1,153,836.

Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher previously said that just because these roads were chosen, “It doesn’t mean other roads shouldn’t be repaired, too. We’re just behind…and we are trying to get caught up.”

