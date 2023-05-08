(PHOTOS) Decatur Arts Festival 2023

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival took place May 5-7 in Downtown Decatur with an Artist Market, live music and performances, chalk art, a Kids’ Fest, fine art exhibitions, food and drink and more.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.