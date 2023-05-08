(PHOTOS) Decatur Arts Festival 2023

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival took place May 5-7 in Downtown Decatur with an Artist Market, live music and performances, chalk art, a Kids’ Fest, fine art exhibitions, food and drink and more.
Color Wheel ceramics teacher Aaliyah Knowles demonstrates pottery making during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paint Love’s Helena Mitsumura (left) helps three-year-old Esther Plumb make a mural with plastic bottle caps at Kids’ Fest during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grace Vastano, 3, adds some Ninja Cherry flavor to her Kona shaved Ice during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sam Collins (right) and his wife Amy with Sam’s digital art at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Both are former medical illustrators, and Amy had her own art for sale next to Sam’s booth. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oil and acrylic paintings by Amy Collins at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Artist Market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Nyerer Davis looks over the work of Janine Monroe at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Laura Walker with her art made with recycled material at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Janine Monroe with her dimensional/high relief art at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie and Matt Kelly check out the work of photographer David Dobbs at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Byron Rhett (right) looks at photographer David Jennings’ (left) images at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
2023 Decatur Arts Festival art vendor Scott McQueen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama described his work as “fun and whimsical Southern folk art” created with found and repurposed materials. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marleigh King shows the garden stakes she bought from Simone Wilson Art & Design at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derek Christianson from Chicago sits with his 2-D mixed media art at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jordan Shorthouse (left) and Jesse Vogel sell their “Rep your Hood” apparel at the Decatur Arts Festival Artist Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch while Savannah artist Kristi Oakes does a street chalk portrait of her grandmother Dale during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Magician Jack Murdock (right) performs a card trick for the crowd during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marcus Willingham moves to the music coming from the “Locals Only” stage at the bandstand on the Square during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emma Rose Holmes, who just debuted her new single “Sailing,” performs on the “Locals Only” stage at the bandstand on the Square during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Sagoes used street chalk to share her thoughts during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ian Steves and Rosie sit in front of the Rec Center during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
