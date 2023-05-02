(PHOTOS) DeKalb County Parks and Recreation hosts 34th Senior Olympics Games

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs kicked off its 34th annual Senior Olympics Games with an opening day ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1. Older Americans Month is celebrated in May.

The Olympic-style sports festival for ages 50 and older occurs at various venues around DeKalb County through May 12. It includes free throw basketball, bowling, golf, horseshoes, track and field, billiards, swimming, table tennis, and more.

