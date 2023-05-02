(PHOTOS) DeKalb County Parks and Recreation hosts 34th Senior Olympics Games

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs kicked off its 34th annual Senior Olympics Games with an opening day ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1. Older Americans Month is celebrated in May.
The Olympic-style sports festival for ages 50 and older occurs at various venues around DeKalb County through May 12. It includes free throw basketball, bowling, golf, horseshoes, track and field, billiards, swimming, table tennis, and more.
J.D. Hall (right) twirls Doris Lewis during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Hall said he started the Lou Walker Senior Center dance troupe around 12 years ago. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out Jesse Bowkhart’s (left) walking sticks during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony expo at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. “It’s a hobby that got out of hand,” Bowkhart said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Batt. Cmdr. Kevin Bibiano (left) and Admin. Asst. Ayaan Hyman from Columbia High School NJROTC prepare to present the colors during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Director Chuck Ellis speaks during the Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Diamonds basketball team members are recognized during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Leatha’s Soul Line Dancing perform during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Redan Soul Line Dancers perform during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The audience reacts to line dancers during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson watches line dancers perform during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Icon Models perform a sports-themed skit during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Ware performs in a sports-themed skit with Icon Models during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Atlanta Senior Wellness Center members pose for a photo during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dawnn Murray (center) from the Redan Soul Line Dancers talks with the group’s oldest member Annie Lowe, on the right, and others during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson does the Electric Slide with Annie Lowe, to his right, and others during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson (right) talks with Ronald Lewis during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alice Howard (front) dances with the Redan Soul Line Dancers during the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alan Villavasso takes a practice throw before the horseshoe competition on the opening day of the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A competitor warms up for the horseshoe competition during the opening day of the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reggie Hester gets warmed up for the horseshoe competition during the opening day of the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Patricia Patrick takes a practice throw before the horseshoe competition during the opening day of the DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park on Columbia Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.