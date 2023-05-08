(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain holds citywide clean-up event

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain conducted a Citywide Clean-Up Kick Off on Saturday, May 6. Residents teamed up with city council members, members of the police department, and the public works department to clean up litter in city parks and neighborhoods, the downtown area, and the city cemetery. The clean-up was followed by a community cookout at Leila Mason Park.
Gerald and Daisy Williams pick up plastic bags and trash grabbers at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Louise Johnson picks up litter from the ball field at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain High School freshman Favor Pascual picks out a trash grabber at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain High School senior and NJROTC member Tyshawn Walton (left) with Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Imani Graves and her son Michael, 3, pick up litter from the ball field at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Police Chief James Westerfield Jr. (left) and Susan Dietz share a laugh at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
James Westerfield III walks with his father, Police Chief James Westerfield Jr. at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emma Westerfield and her son James III pick up litter at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Michael Graves and his mother Imani pick up litter at Randolph Medlock Park during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matt Samuels picks up litter on Main Street in the downtown area during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jelani Linder helps pick up litter in the downtown area during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wayne Lewis from the Public Works Department empties a trash can on Main Street during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Hadyn Grayhough does her first volunteer activity helping rake leaves at the City Cemetery during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Girl Scout Amoya Lettsome rakes leaves at the City Cemetery during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jacqueline Roseberry picks up litter at the City Cemetery during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Audrey Powell trims shrubbery at the City Cemetery during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Olivia Thomason picks up litter at the City Cemetery during the city of Stone Mountain Citywide Clean-Up on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
