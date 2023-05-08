(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain holds citywide clean-up event

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain conducted a Citywide Clean-Up Kick Off on Saturday, May 6. Residents teamed up with city council members, members of the police department, and the public works department to clean up litter in city parks and neighborhoods, the downtown area, and the city cemetery. The clean-up was followed by a community cookout at Leila Mason Park.

