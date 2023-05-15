(PHOTOS) The 20th Annual Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival returned for the 20th year with live music, an artist market, food and drink vendors, and a kid’s area at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13. In addition to the festival, the Spring Fling includes a 5K Road Race, Tour of Homes and Wing Fling and is the primary fundraiser for Kirkwood Neighbors Organization with proceeds helping fund school and park improvements and resident assistance programs.
Josh Bias performs with the 360 Band during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Riggs (left) and Sheena McCaulsky dance while Josh Bias & the 360 Band perform during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decaturish Publisher Dan Whisenhunt’s son JP gives a thumbs-up while helping hand out Decaturish merchandise during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta City Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari dances with Patricia during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Tin Man and Friends’ Tarik Berbey with his artist market display during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carly Gniewek takes on the Fraser Roofing challenge to see who can hold a bundle of shingles above their head the longest for a chance to win prizes during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melvin (center), Felon (left) and Revel Roberts show their caricature drawn by Lillian Cotton from The ToonHeadz during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kimberly Taylor (left) and Erica Timms at Pieces of Zen in the vendor market during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market vendors Adele Ulrich (left) and her husband Ray Manlove with their merchandise at the 20th Annual Kirkwood Spring Fling event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cem Taskiran pins his home country of Turkey on a map at the Amis Atlanta booth while Amis Executive Director Irene Wong looks on during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Wong said Amis connects international students at local colleges and universities with American friends to share cultures and welcome them to Atlanta. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Amiya Natural Products booth is reflected in the sunglasses Sampriti De is wearing as she checks out the vendors during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ryan Wilson (left) and Carter Stammel model the sporty sunglasses they picked up from festival sponsor Decaturish.com during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maya Flato (left) and Finley Adle sell T-shirts to raise money for the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School running club during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeffree Lerner poses with his artist market display during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Festival goers walk past Matthew Walker’s Mental Bokeh artist market booth during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brothers Jack, 7, and Flynn Allen, 5, stand with examples of commemorative bricks being sold by Kirkwood Neighbors Organization to raise money for the Branham Park Renewal Committee at the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The bricks will be installed at the park. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) “Kirkwood Mayor” Joshua Griffieth, volunteer Billy Ulrich and Kirkyards Public House owner Shahrokh Fard pose for a photo during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sofia Neves and Turtle at the SLAM Plumbing tent during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Community Electric Office Manager Elise Drago shows the giveaways they had that included a Mother’s Day gift during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Katrina Todd plays the violin in front of the Neighbor in Need booth during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The organization helps low-income elderly in the East Lake, Kirkwood and Edgewood communities make emergency home repairs. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children line up for a turn in the bouncy house in the Kids Area during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Vice covers 80s hits during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Iyanah Lynch (left) and her mother Kai Cora have some cool treats during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Keion Newsome cleans up trash during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A group of friends poses for a photo during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People break out big umbrellas for shade while they wait for the next musical act to take the stage during the 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
