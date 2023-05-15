(PHOTOS) The 20th Annual Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival returned for the 20th year with live music, an artist market, food and drink vendors, and a kid’s area at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 13. In addition to the festival, the Spring Fling includes a 5K Road Race, Tour of Homes and Wing Fling and is the primary fundraiser for Kirkwood Neighbors Organization with proceeds helping fund school and park improvements and resident assistance programs.

