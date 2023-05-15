(PHOTOS) The May 13 Tucker Cruise In

Tucker, GA — People converged on Main Street to check out the variety of vehicles on display during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13. The old-fashioned family friendly car show is held the second Saturday of every month, April through September, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s free to attend and $5 to register your vehicle. The next Cruise In is set for June 10.
Visit: tuckercruisein.com for more information.
People check out a pair of Camaros during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Judy Miller sits with her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vehicles on display line Main Street during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lauren Ross checks out the interior of a 1952 Silver Streak Clipper Camping Trailer during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out cars on display during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicole Brown checks out the motor of a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Curtis McCorvey shows his 1969 Camaro with a 406 small block during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tal Garner of Best Metal LLC, shows the Von Dutch inspired tattoo on his right arm and a sample of his pinstripe work during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Liam McIntyre, 10, stretches out in the roomy back seat of his father Kenny’s 1957 Dodge Coronet during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A couple holds hands while they check out the cars during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vehicles displayed on Main Street during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
