(PHOTOS) The May 13 Tucker Cruise In

Tucker, GA — People converged on Main Street to check out the variety of vehicles on display during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 13. The old-fashioned family friendly car show is held the second Saturday of every month, April through September, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s free to attend and $5 to register your vehicle. The next Cruise In is set for June 10.

Visit: tuckercruisein.com for more information.

