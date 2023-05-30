(PHOTOS) The T-Walk Jumpers

Share

Decatur, GA — Chaney and Miya Tucker run the after-school program at Decatur Housing Authority’s Trinity Walk Apartments.

Chaney said they tried board games, but that didn’t quite work out. What could they do to get the kids to learn to work together, appreciate what each other brings to the table, and benefit from each other’s talents?

“We decided to create a jump rope team,” Chaney said. “As a result, we have the Trinity Walk Jumpers.”

AKA the T-Walk Jumpers.

The team consists of 16 youth residents of Trinity Walk Apartments.

“The kids learned to do single rope, and eventually, we taught them tricks. After tricks, we taught them Double Dutch which is known to be very difficult because it requires you to jump with two ropes alternating back and forth,” Chaney said.

The origins of Double Dutch are traced back to ancient Phoenician, Egyptian and Chinese rope makers. Dutch settlers are said to have brought the game to New Amsterdam (New York City).

The game became a popular urban pastime but was virtually nonexistent by the late 1950s. It got a boost in 1973 from New York City Police Community Affairs detectives, who developed the game into a competitive sport. The first Double Dutch Tournament was held in February 1974.

“What we want for our girls and boys of Trinity Walk is to have self-worth, utilize their time to not get into trouble, stay off the street and say, ‘OK we have an outlet to get out some of our energy,’” Resident Services Coordinator for the Decatur Housing Authority Lartesha Chaney said.

