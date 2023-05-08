(PHOTOS) Tucker Day 2023

Tucker, GA — Tucker Day 2023 took place on Saturday, May 6 with a parade down Main Street, vendor booths, live music and performances, a Kids Zone and the “Battle of the Bands” between Seed & Feed Marching Abominable and the Tucker High School “Ambush of Sound” Marching Band. A longtime tradition, Tucker Day was first held in the 1950s as a weeklong event.
Carly Harrington helps set up The People’s Pets tent during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable step off for the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker High School cheerleaders walk in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Honey Van De Kreke acts as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Camille Mahdi walks with Main Street Theatre in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Mahdi wrote and directed a play titled “The Challenge at Planet Tucker Day” that was performed during the festivities. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker City Council Members (L-R) Anne Lerner, Roger Orlando, Noelle Monferdini and Virginia Rece walk in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Theresa Taffe, 3, walks in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade with Main Street Preschool on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People ride down Main Street in a classic convertible during the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain) walks in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade with her great-grandniece Jordyn Davis on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nova Rose walks in the 2023 Tucker Day Parade with Expressions in Motion Dance on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Tucker High School “Ambush of Sound” Marching Band heads down Main Street during the 2023 Tucker Day Parade on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trisha Weatherly watches the 2023 Tucker Day Parade with her children Jett and Adams, on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joann Cebulski from Seed & Marching Abominable (left) and Lynn Ferrell dance during the “Battle of the Bands” between the Abominable and the Tucker High School “Ambush of Sound” Marching Band during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vendor Sami Collins of Lacey’s Corral shows some of her Tucker-themed merchandise during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rayana Martin from Habitat for Humanity paints a princess-themed playhouse during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, that will be donated to a child on her birthday in June. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Officer Mingo talks to children playing on an inflatable slide during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The DeKalb Police Athletic League was a Kids Zone sponsor. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jade Fesco hula-hoops during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kristen Kametches, a Tucker Day Committee member and board member of the Tucker Business Association, holds up this year’s T-shirt during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Braxton Carraway looks for another color while working on a craft at the Optimist International table during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Radio Tucker’s Jason Becknell checks his swag wheel during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.