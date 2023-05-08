(PHOTOS) Tucker Day 2023

Share

Tucker, GA — Tucker Day 2023 took place on Saturday, May 6 with a parade down Main Street, vendor booths, live music and performances, a Kids Zone and the “Battle of the Bands” between Seed & Feed Marching Abominable and the Tucker High School “Ambush of Sound” Marching Band. A longtime tradition, Tucker Day was first held in the 1950s as a weeklong event.

