(PHOTOS) Volunteers beautify Stone Mountain Village

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain Village will be looking more colorful after a weekend beautification project.

Around 30 volunteers, including city residents, City Council members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox, and Chakira Johnson and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers along Main Street from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street on Saturday, May 13.

City Council Member Teresa Crowe, who spearheaded the Beautification Project, said, “The whole town is excited. It’s a great community effort and every great effort comes from the citizens comments.”

Eight new self-watering planters were also installed.

“Teresa’s persistence paid off,” City Councilmember Stroud Cox said.

They hope to take the beatification project to the parks, maybe in the fall.

“We kind of looked at this as Phase 1,” Stroud Cox said.

