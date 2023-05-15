(PHOTOS) Volunteers beautify Stone Mountain Village

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain Village will be looking more colorful after a weekend beautification project.
Around 30 volunteers, including city residents, City Council members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox, and Chakira Johnson and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers along Main Street from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street on Saturday, May 13.
City Council Member Teresa Crowe, who spearheaded the Beautification Project, said, “The whole town is excited. It’s a great community effort and every great effort comes from the citizens comments.”
Eight new self-watering planters were also installed.
“Teresa’s persistence paid off,” City Councilmember Stroud Cox said.
They hope to take the beatification project to the parks, maybe in the fall.
“We kind of looked at this as Phase 1,” Stroud Cox said.
Around 30 volunteers, including city residents, City Council Members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox, and Chakira Johnson, and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers along Main Street from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Council Member Teresa Crowe, who spearheaded the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project plants perennials in the median on Main Street on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tony Harper plants flowers in one of eight new self-watering planters installed along Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ryan Smith volunteers during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nina Williams (left) and Sharon Frierson show their handiwork during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Council Member Teresa Crowe’s husband John Crowe waters newly planted perennials during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Council Member Chakira Johnson plants perennials in the median on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Mark Marianos, City Council Member Gina Stroud Cox, Jenna Trump (right rear) and Melissa Dunckel plant flowers in the median on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kevin Swift helps plant flowers on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kevin Swift looks on while Denise Phillips digs a hole for flowers during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tracy Cumbie (front) and other volunteers plant perennials in the median on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mallory Garrett plants flowers on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Main Street was blocked off to traffic while around 30 volunteers including city residents, City Council Members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox and Chakira Johnson, and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Main Street was blocked off to traffic while around 30 volunteers including city residents, City Council Members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox, and Chakira Johnson, and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Main Street was blocked off to traffic while around 30 volunteers including city residents, City Council Members Teresa Crowe, Gina Stroud Cox, and Chakira Johnson, and members of the Downtown Development Authority planted flowers from the gazebo to East/West Mountain Street during the Stone Mountain Village Beautification Project on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.