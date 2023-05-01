Pop-up market planned to ‘signal revitalization of East Memorial Corridor’

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Stone Mountain will host the East Memorial Drive Pop of Market on Saturday, June 3, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The church is located at 5135 Memorial Drive.

DeKalb County business owner Deanna Cauthen is coordinating the event and said she wanted to find a way to support the East Memorial Corridor, which has experienced slow economic growth since the early 1990s.

“My husband, Andrew, who is the communications manager for the DeKalb County CEO, suggested that I organize a pop-up market that showcases creative, talented artisans, and offers high-quality goods to the residents of this area,” Cauthen said. She is owner of Cauthen Enterprises.

She said the revitalization project is a “high priority” for the DeKalb County Commission and she is “grateful” for their support.

“I am very thankful that the offices of Commissioners Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson, and Ted Terry have agreed to help me promote this event,” Cauthen said in a press release. “I am also extremely grateful that the leadership at the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church embraced my vision and have enthusiastically partnered with me to make this market a reality.”

Vendors can register for The East Memorial Drive Pop-Up Market at www.emdpopup.com, or by emailing Deanna Cauthen at [email protected], the press release says.

The East Memorial Drive Pop-Up Market is free to the public. For free tickets, go to www.emdpopup.com.

