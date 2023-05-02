Report: Two dead following triple shooting in DeKalb County

Share

DeKalb Police provided the following update at 3:09 p.m. on May 2:

This morning at 0306 hours we responded to 4685 Cedar Park Trail. Upon arrival officers located three subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Twayne Worthy (B/M, 36yoa) and Deenay Munford (B/M, 36yoa) died from their injuries. Brandon Johnson (B/M, 32yoa) has been transported to a local hospital. This incident appears to be drug related. Based on our investigation felony murder charges are pending against Brandon Johnson. A fourth subject was located at a local hospital around 1100 hours. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs. Detectives are still working to determine this person’s involvement in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-724-7850.

Here is the initial story …

Stone Mountain, GA — Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reports that a triple shooting occurred near Stone Mountain on Tuesday morning, leaving two people dead and one person critically injured.

“The DeKalb County Police Department says at 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Kelton Drive and Cedar Park Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” Atlanta News First reported. “Officers then responded to the 4600 block of Cedar Park Way and located two individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds.”

