Six-month long Delano Line Park sewer project begins May 11; Princeton Way closed May 15

DeKalb County, GA — This Thursday, DeKalb County will begin a six-month-long sewer rehabilitation at Delano Line Park near East Lake.

“Efforts to improve the watershed system throughout DeKalb County continue Thursday, May 11, with the Delano Line Park Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project. Crews will replace and realign approximately 1,990 linear feet of 12-inch-diameter and 120 linear feet of 8-inch-diameter gravity sewer pipe and rehabilitate 12 manholes,” a press release from the county says. “The repair project is expected to last six months (May to October 2023), barring any weather delays.”

Here’s more information about the project from DeKalb County:

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. KEMI Construction, working on behalf of DeKalb County, is the authorized contractor. All workers will be wearing proper identification and driving marked vehicles. Residents can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours. Property owners will be notified 48 to 72 hours prior to the start of impactful construction activities. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to residents. For questions or concerns regarding Delano Line Park Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project, contact the DWM Project Information line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]

The county also announced the one-day closure of Princeton Way, off North Decatur Road in Greater Decatur, on Monday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The closure is “to facilitate a large crane removal of a tree at 468 Princeton Way, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307.”

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Tierson Boutte, scheduling coordinator, Boutte Tree, Inc. at 404-799-5472.”

