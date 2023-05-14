Smarties Academy withdraws its applications ahead of Decatur City Commission’s May 15 meeting

Share

Decatur, GA — Ahead of the May 15 Decatur City Commission meeting, Smarties Academy has withdrawn two requests that would’ve allowed the daycare to expand its operations.

Smarties, located at 465 Clairemont Avenue, appeared before the planning commission on May 9 and commissioners unanimously rejected the proposed changes to Smarties Academy’s conditional use permit and comprehensive site development plan. The plan faced significant opposition from residents.

In other business on the city commission’s May 15 agenda, the commission will consider setting the city’s tax rate — unchanged from last year, but still technically an increase due to an expected increase in property values — and consider annexing two properties on Clairmont Road.

The city commission meeting begins with a work session at 5:15 p.m. with the Decatur Youth Council, followed by a joint work session with the downtown development authority to discuss Decatur’s downtown master plan. The regular meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. It will be held in person and streamed virtually.

Here’s how to attend:

1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/92714516477. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

The proposed millage rate for 2023 is 13.17 mills.

City commissioners will consider a petition to annex 1121 and 1123 Clairmont Road. Emory Heights, LLC c/o Anamaria Hazard has requested a conditional use permit to allow a medical office at 1119 Clairemont Avenue, 1121 and 1123 Clairemont Road, which will also be up for consideration at Monday’s meeting.Smarties Academy withdraws its applications ahead of Decatur City Commission’s May 15 meeting

Commissioners will also consider:

— Renewing the agreement between the City of Decatur and Decatur Legacy Project, Inc. for program and operational management of Legacy Park.

— Awarding a contract to Rite Lite Signs Inc. in the amount of $69,504 and approval of a project budget in the amount of $73,000 for Decatur Legacy Park wayfinding signage.

— Approving a task order with Atkins North America in the amount of $76,000 and approval of a project budget in the amount of $84,000 for traffic calming design services for Coventry Road, west of Scott Boulevard to city limit.

