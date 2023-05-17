Stone Mountain First UMC hosting cookout on May 20

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church is hosting a community cookout on Saturday, May 20, from 12-3 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, which is located at 5312 W Mountain Street.

“It’s free and everybody is welcome,” a spokesperson for the church said in a press release.

There will be burgers, hot dogs, wings, sides, juices, water and cookies available for attendees. The event is free to attend.

Stone Mountain First UMC is also known as the Village Church. It is one of Georgia’s oldest congregations. Built with Stone Mountain granite, it offers a view of the historic Stone Mountain Village, as well as the mountain. Parking is ample and free. Bicyclists are welcome.

