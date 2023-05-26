The Museum School cancels last day of school due to verbal threats

The Museum School cancels last day of school due to verbal threatsThe Museum School of Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Museum School of Avondale Estates is closed on Friday, May 26, which is the school’s last day of classes. The Avondale Estates Police Department responded to two separate verbal threats made about student safety on Thursday, May 25.
“While disappointed that many children were unable to experience their last day of school, the city fully supports The Museum
School’s decision to close out of an abundance of caution,” the city said in a press release. “The City of Avondale Estates is committed to doing everything in its capacity and taking all necessary measures to support The Museum School and other law enforcement agencies in providing a safe environment for the school’s children.”
