The Museum School cancels last day of school due to verbal threats

Avondale Estates Crime and public safety

Zoe Seiler May 26, 2023
The Museum School of Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Museum School of Avondale Estates is closed on Friday, May 26, which is the school’s last day of classes. The Avondale Estates Police Department responded to two separate verbal threats made about student safety on Thursday, May 25.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that The Museum School will be closed Friday, May 26,” The Museum School said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “The safety of TMS students and staff is our top priority and following 2 safety related events today, we will not take risks with their safety. The school will be closed for all students, staff, and visitors and all activities canceled on Friday, May 26.
The police department is assisting the DeKalb County Police Department and the DeKalb County Schools Police Department in their ongoing investigation of the incidents.

“While disappointed that many children were unable to experience their last day of school, the city fully supports The Museum
School’s decision to close out of an abundance of caution,” the city said in a press release. “The City of Avondale Estates is committed to doing everything in its capacity and taking all necessary measures to support The Museum School and other law enforcement agencies in providing a safe environment for the school’s children.”

