The pools are open for the summer in DeKalb County

The pools are open for the summer in DeKalb CountyChildren do a group jump into the water at Kelley Cofer Pool on opening day for city of Tucker pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — The pools are open for the summer. Here’s a look at the pool hours and locations throughout DeKalb County.
City of Clarkston
– Milam Park Pool
3867 Norman Road
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays and holidays.
For more information, click here.
City of Decatur Pools
For more information about city of Decatur pools, click here.
The regular season for Decatur pools runs from May 27 – July 31 and the post season is Aug. 1 – Sept. 4.
– Ebster Park Pool
404 W. Trinity Place
Regular season hours: Monday-Thursday, 12-3:45 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Glenlake Pool
1121 Church Street
Regular season hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– McKoy Pool
534 McKoy Street
Regular season hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Oakhurst Indoor Pool
450 E. Lake Drive
Lap swim schedule: Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday from 1:45-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Open play/swim in the pool is available on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. when applicable. Some lanes may be utilized for lap swim or birthday parties.
DeKalb County Pools
For more information about DeKalb County pools, click here.
– Exchange Splash Pad
2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur
Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. and Tuesday and Sunday, 12-7 p.m.
– Gresham Pool
3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
– Lithonia Pool
2501 Park Drive
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
– Kittredge Pool
2535 N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.
– Medlock Pool
874 Gaylemont Circle in Decatur
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
– Midway Pool
3181 Midway Road in Decatur
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.
– Tobie Grant Pool
644 Parkdale Road in Scottdale
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.
City of Tucker Pools
The regular season is May 27 – Aug. 6 and the post season will run from Aug. 7 – Sept. 4
For more information about the city of Tucker pools, click here.
– Kelley Cofer Pool
4259 N. Park Drive
Regular season hours: Monday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Post-season hours: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.
– Rosenfeld Pool
2088 Glacier Drive
Regular season hours: Monday-Tuesday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Wednesday; Thursday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Post-season hours: Saturday, 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.
Additional Membership Pools
– Venetian Pools
150 Scott Boulevard in Decatur
June Hours: Monday-Friday, 12-9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
July Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
August Hours: Monday-Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 1-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Please note that the closing time vary on some days throughout the summer. For more information, click here.
– Avondale Swim and Tennis Club
The payment portal for the Avondale Swim and Tennis Club is now open.
51 Dartmouth Ave.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 12-9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
