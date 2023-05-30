The pools are open for the summer in DeKalb County

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The pools are open for the summer. Here’s a look at the pool hours and locations throughout DeKalb County.

City of Clarkston

– Milam Park Pool

3867 Norman Road

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays and holidays.

For more information, click here.

City of Decatur Pools

For more information about city of Decatur pools, click here.

The regular season for Decatur pools runs from May 27 – July 31 and the post season is Aug. 1 – Sept. 4.

– Ebster Park Pool

404 W. Trinity Place

Regular season hours: Monday-Thursday, 12-3:45 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Glenlake Pool

1121 Church Street

Regular season hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– McKoy Pool

534 McKoy Street

Regular season hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Oakhurst Indoor Pool

450 E. Lake Drive

Lap swim schedule: Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday from 1:45-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Open play/swim in the pool is available on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. when applicable. Some lanes may be utilized for lap swim or birthday parties.

DeKalb County Pools

For more information about DeKalb County pools, click here.

– Exchange Splash Pad

2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur

Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. and Tuesday and Sunday, 12-7 p.m.

– Gresham Pool

3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

– Lithonia Pool

2501 Park Drive

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

– Kittredge Pool

2535 N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

– Medlock Pool

874 Gaylemont Circle in Decatur

Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

– Midway Pool

3181 Midway Road in Decatur

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

– Tobie Grant Pool

644 Parkdale Road in Scottdale

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

City of Tucker Pools

The regular season is May 27 – Aug. 6 and the post season will run from Aug. 7 – Sept. 4

For more information about the city of Tucker pools, click here.

– Kelley Cofer Pool

4259 N. Park Drive

Regular season hours: Monday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Post-season hours: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.

– Rosenfeld Pool

2088 Glacier Drive

Regular season hours: Monday-Tuesday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Wednesday; Thursday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Post-season hours: Saturday, 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.

Additional Membership Pools

– Venetian Pools

150 Scott Boulevard in Decatur

June Hours: Monday-Friday, 12-9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

July Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

August Hours: Monday-Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 1-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Please note that the closing time vary on some days throughout the summer. For more information, click here.

– Avondale Swim and Tennis Club

The payment portal for the Avondale Swim and Tennis Club is now open.

51 Dartmouth Ave.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 12-9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.