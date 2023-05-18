Type to search

U-Haul pickup truck driver damages numerous cars, takes out power pole in Oakhurst

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 17, 2023
A U-Haul pickup truck drove erratically through the Oakhurst neighborhood on May 17, causing property damage. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating a May 17 incident involving a U-Haul pickup truck driving erratically through the Oakhurst neighborhood, causing significant property damage.

The driver is facing several charges, Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. A resident said the truck crashed on Hill Street and there was a report of damage on Ansley Street.

“There was a U-Haul pickup truck that was driving in an erratic manner,” Bender said. “The police department began to receive calls about the truck as it traveled along in the Oakhurst area. The U-Haul would go on to strike several cars in the Oakhurst area before finally striking a telephone poll knocking out power in the area. The driver of the truck was located and arrested. Due to injuries sustained by the driver, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Various traffic charges will be pending for the driver upon his release from the hospital.”

A reader sent in these photos from the scene:

Photo provided to Decaturish

Photo provided to Decaturish

Photo provided to Decaturish

Photo provided to Decaturish

Photo provided to Decaturish

