Workish: DeKalb County Schools hosting job fair on June 1

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community. Many of our local cities and DeKalb County are hiring for police officers.

If you are a business owner or know someone hiring, email [email protected] with details about the position to be included in the next Workish story. Please put “job” in the subject line.

– The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 1.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Columbia Middle School, located at 3001 Columbia Drive in greater Decatur.

“Exciting certified and classified opportunities are currently available,” a press release states. “Now is a great time to check out your chance to join our team because our employees are the heart of DeKalb Schools.”

Open positions include various teaching positions at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Other positions include principals, coaches, administrative assistants, bookkeepers and secretaries.

For more information, click here.

– MARTA Police is hiring police officers, dispatchers, and an emergency preparedness coordinator.

Benefits for police officers include annual pay increases and the opportunity to top out at over $69,000, up to $5,000 sign-on bonuses for experienced applicants, $5,000 annual college tuition reimbursement, and coverage of the monthly Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Fund payment.

All new officers will receive a $3,000 bonus after completing the Police Academy, field training, and a three-year employment agreement. POST-certified police officers who transfer to MARTA Police will receive a $5,000 bonus upon completion of field training and a three-year employment agreement.

For more information, click here.

– MARTA is hosting career fairs on Thursday, June 8 and 22, from 2-6 p.m. at the MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE.

The facility is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is hiring for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license.

The starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 per hour and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Here are the requirements for each job:

Bus operator requirements: – Seeking full-time and part-time operators – Must be 21 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening Journeyman bus technician requirements: – Must be 18 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

For more information, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of May 31, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Brookhaven is hiring for several positions.

The city had eight positions open as of May 31, including:

– Police officer

– Facility services maintenance worker

– Events planner

– Seasonal pool leader

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

The city has seven job openings as of May 31, including:

– Police officer

– Social worker in the police department

– City engineer

– Planning/economic development manager

– Equity, diversity and inclusion officer

– Two public workers laborer positions are open

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of May 31, the city has 18 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– School crossing guard

– Assistant program supervisors

– Equipment operators

– Tennis Instructor

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of May 31, the district has 59 openings, including:

– School nurses

– Director of school nutrition

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– School nutrition workers

– Director of restorative practices and behavior support

– Coordinator of special education

– School counselors

– Bus driver

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions.

As of May 31, the county had 151 openings, including:

– Police officer

– E911 communications director

– Paramedic

– Firefighter

– Staff engineer

– Deputy director, registration and elections

– Pool manager and lifeguard

– Recreation workers

For more information, click here.

— The city of Dunwoody is hiring for various positions.

The city had four job openings as of May 31. They are:

– Police officer

– Human resources generalist

– Prisoner transport officer

– Property and evidence technician

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of May 31, the city had two openings, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of May 31, the city had five openings, including:

– Parks & Rec. camp activity assistant

– Parks & Rec. pool assistant manager

– Parks & Rec. camp counselor

– Parks & Rec. recreation assistant

– Parks & Rec. recreation leader

For more information, click here.

