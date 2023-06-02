Type to search

2-year-old, 5-year-old shot in two separate incidents in DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 21, 2023
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Two different shootings injured two young children in DeKalb County, according to Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First.

Two men and a 5-year-old were shot at an apartment complex near Lithonia Wednesday morning, according to police.

DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened at 223 Meadowood Ridge, which appears to be The Quary Apartments in the Lithonia area.

They said all three victims survived, but their exact conditions are unknown.

This was the second triple shooting overnight in the area. A 2-year-old and two adults were shot off Maypop Lane in Lithonia, DeKalb Police said. The 2-year-old and another person are in critical condition. Detectives do not believe the shooting involving a 2-year-old was a random crime, but they said they are following up on all potential leads.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the DeKalb County Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

