Atlanta neighborhood rallies to help Kirkwood family of 50 years after house fire

Crime and public safety Kirkwood and East Lake

Decaturish.com Jun 15, 2023
Janet Thrasher. Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Patrick Quinn, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Neighbors in Kirkwood jumped in to help after a fire displaced a Kirkwood family of 50 years from their Atlanta home.

On Tuesday, 89-year-old Janet Thrasher escaped a fire that torched her kitchen and rear of her home.

“My daughter was getting me out of my house in a hurry. I didn’t get any shoes or socks. My neighbor two doors down went and got her chair, water, shoes, socks,” said Janet Thrasher, who is temporarily staying with family.

Here’s the full story from Atlanta News First:

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

