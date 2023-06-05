Atlanta Public Schools BOE not renewing superintendent’s contract

Share

By Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The Atlanta Public Schools superintendent announced Friday that the Atlanta Board of Education will not be extending her contract after next year.

In a statement, Dr. Lisa Herring said the Board of Education decided to end her tenure on June 30, 2024.

“Leading Atlanta Public Schools and caring for Atlanta’s children over the last three years has truly been a dream realized for me as the Superintendent. My desire to lead Atlanta with this work is still strong and present. I remain honored to have the opportunity and platform to highlight our students, our city, and our collective success while aiming always for continued excellence,” Herring said.

In that statement, she noted successes like the highest graduation rate in Atlanta Public Schools history last year at 84%, as well as the challenges that came with starting during the pandemic.

A letter from Herring was sent to APS parents and read in part to “stay focused on the important work for our children as our most important focus.”

Herring has held the job for less than three years, as she started in July of 2020.

The move will make the fourth superintendent change for Atlanta Public Schools in the last 12 years.

“We are confident that, as the Superintendent transitions and the Board embarks on the next transformative leader for APS, the work will continue uninterrupted, and APS will remain a great place for children,” said Board Chair Eshé Collins.

She told Atlanta News First there is no timeline yet for finding a replacement, but says they will hold meetings for community input.

When asked whether she could give more details as to why Dr. Herring’s contract would not be renewed, she said she would not get into specifics but that there needed to be improvements in “engagement and communication” that they felt were not met.

