Avondale Estates hosting walk and talk with city manager on June 30

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates will host its monthly walk and talk with the city manager event on Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at Olive and Pine, 100 Pine Street.

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, but has been rescheduled to Friday afternoon.

In lieu of walking, the community is invited for an informal conversation at Olive and Pine. City Manager Patrick Bryant will be joined by Creative, Marketing and Communications Director Ellen Powell to discuss the city’s communications efforts, according to the city’s website.

Pick up a treat from one of the new Olive and Pine businesses – Leftie Lee’s or Wonderful World Coffee & Tea – before or after the talk.

Bryant is joined by a special guest each month to focus on a different topic, and residents are also welcome to discuss whatever topic interests them.

