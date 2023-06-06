Share

Atlanta, GA — A new food hall for beverages is coming to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood. AlcoHall will open on Saturday, June 10 and will feature a variety of beverage options. It will also feature games such as billiards and a mechanical bull.

AlcoHall will offer a stage for live music, plenty of seating, Instagram-worthy backdrops, televisions, shuffleboard, darts and more, according to a press release. The food hall opens up into the Rail Park, where guests can enjoy picnic table-style seating, pickleball courts, old railcar bars, and food from Dailies & Sides and Fishmonger. There will be other food pop-ups, themed events and more at the space as well.

Here is the beverage lineup:

– Don Papa Rum: From one of the finest sugar cane regions in the world, premium aged, single-Island Philippine rum that’s only been available stateside since 2017. Don’t miss the frozen Ube Colada, Calamansi Collins or Short, Dark & Handsome. – Wicked Weed: the popular brewery out of Asheville known for flagship brands Pernicious and Freak of Nature will serve some of its favorites. – Shortbarrel: Old Fourth gin, vodka + bourbon make their return, a new home for the recently shuttered brick & mortar. – Three Chord Bourbon: Founded by Neil Giraldo, guitarist & husband of musician Pat Benatar, classic whiskeys + bourbons are perfected through their “perfectly tuned taste” process. On the menu? Espresso martinis and bourbon cream. – Desert Door: the West Texas distillery specializing in uniquely smooth sotols, a plant native to Texas and Mexico similar to tequila; yet unique in its source and distillation. Try the “Sotol’d Fashioned.” – House of Suntory: Japanese-sourced ingredients meet time-honored traditions, including the coveted Yamazaki whisky. Our pick: the Toki Highball. – Babylonstoren Winery: One of the oldest South African farms in the Franschhoek Wine Valley will serve wine flights + more.

Doors will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a Sati Yoga and Wellness class, and it costs $20 to participate. The class includes one drink from the food hall. Beginning at 7 p.m., Naoma and the Sundaze will perform with Quasi Man Disco.