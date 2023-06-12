County announces months-long closure for Beech Drive, Juneteenth sanitation schedule

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says that Beech Drive, between Celia Way and Memorial Drive, will be closed to through-traffic day and night starting on Tuesday, June 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The closure is “to facilitate the installation of a 30-inch ductile iron water main across Memorial Drive.”

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Steve Fowler, project manager, GS Construction Co., Inc. at 678-463-9464.”

On Monday, the county announced its Juneteenth sanitation schedule. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County.

DECATUR, Ga. – In observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will run one day late as follows: Monday, June 19 – Juneteenth observed. No sanitation service. Tuesday, June 20 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, June 19, will be serviced on Tuesday, June 20. Wednesday, June 21 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, June 20, will be serviced on Wednesday, June 21. Thursday, June 22 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, June 21, will be serviced on Thursday, June 22. Friday, June 23 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, June 22, will be serviced on Friday, June 23. The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19. The Customer Care call center, administration building, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, June 19, reopening on Tuesday, June 20, during normal operating hours. For more information on any sanitation services, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

