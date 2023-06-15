County delays start of Thompson Mill water main replacement project; public meeting announced

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County intended to launch Thompson Mill water main replacement project on Monday, June 12. The project is part of the county’s efforts to improve the watershed system.

But on June 15, the county indicated work had not started yet, announcing a new start date and a public information meeting for residents living near the project. That announcement indicated work will now begin on June 21.

“Construction on the project is set to begin on Wednesday, June 21,” the announcement says. Crews will replace 10,760 linear feet of aging pipelines in the project which is expected to last approximately six months (June to December 2023), barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.”

The county will hold a virtual meeting about the project via Zoom on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. To attend that meeting, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.— The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will hold a second virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 20, to inform residents about the Thompson Mill Water Main Replacement Project. “Although we had an extensive communications outreach, we want to ensure that more residents have the opportunity to learn about the water infrastructure upgrades and how the construction will impact them,” said David Hayes, watershed director. To learn more about the Thompson Mill Water Main Replacement Project, join the virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/82132830822. For those unable to attend the virtual meeting, a recording of the June 6 meeting is posted at http://ow.ly/fLXM50OHMaF; Passcode: PQ6S!Hh8. During the initial community outreach period, DWM employed the following standard communication methods for this project: — A social media campaign began on began May 11, via Facebook, Twitter and NextDoor. — A project summary has been published on the county’s website. — Letters were hand-delivered to residences on Thompson Mill Road on June 2. — News releases were sent out on June 1, June 5 and June 6. — A virtual community meeting was held on June 6. ….. Construction on the project is set to begin on Wednesday, June 21. Crews will replace 10,760 linear feet of aging pipelines in the project which is expected to last approximately six months (June to December 2023), barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

