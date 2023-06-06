Decatur City Commission approves Child Friendly Cities Initiative local action plan

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its June 5 meeting, adopted the Child Friendly Cities Initiative local action plan.

Decatur is working with UNICEF USA. It is one of six cities participating in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative pilot program, aiming to be recognized as one of the first child-friendly cities in the country. The leadership team is made up of 28 high school students who have worked to create a local action plan for youth with various goals and ideas to implement.

Upon approval of the Local Action Plan from the City Commission and an official public launch (September 2023, tentatively) the City of Decatur will be eligible for CFCI ‘Candidate City’ status,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Claire Miller wrote in a memo. “At that time, implementation begins. In the 2023-24 fiscal year (and school year), the Local Action Plan outlines specific activities for the implementation period (one year) as well as additional project goals for years 2 and 3 (2024—25 and 2025-26).”

UNICEF USA will work with the city and students to develop evaluation measures for the outcomes and impact of the project activities. At the end of the implementation year in summer 2024, the city would be able to submit its application to UNICEF USA for recognition as a child-friendly city, Miller said.

The goals areas of the initiative listed on the city website are:

– Safety and Inclusion: Every child and young person is valued, respected and treated fairly within their communities and by local authorities. – Children’s Participation: Every child and young person has their voice, needs and priorities heard and taken into account in public laws, policies, budgets, programs and decisions that affect them. – Equitable Social Services: Every child and young person has access to quality essential social services. – Safe Living Environments: Every child and young person lives in a safe, secure and clean environment. – Play and Leisure: Every child and young person has opportunities to enjoy family life, play, and leisure

The leadership team also developed their own priorities for what they would like to address within the city of Decatur. Their priorities included topics of equity, public safety, mental health resources, climate change, and public spaces.

In other business:

– The city commission approved a second change order to its contract with Magnum paving for street repair and resurfacing. The change order increases the contract amount to about $1.5 million.

“Repairs are needed to fix numerous sidewalk panels damaged and dislodged by tree roots along West Ponce de Leon Avenue between Clairemont Avenue and Ponce de Leon Place,” Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell wrote in a memo. “During construction, there will temporary closures to the sidewalk and vehicle lanes in the work area.”

The change order also includes two items the contractor has already completed. Additional repairs were made to the sidewalk and driveway apron at the Agnes Scott College entrance on South McDonough Street.

“Also, during milling operations on East Ponce de Leon Avenue, broken subsurface concrete prevented standard base patching in one lane between Sycamore Drive and Arcadia Avenue,” Bell said. “To minimize future reflective cracking, the contractor recommended using permaflex bridging as the most durable and feasible alternative for base patching of the roadway.”

– The city commission amended the personnel rules and regulations. The city worked with Slavin Management Consultants to conduct a salary survey in February. The consultant reviewed compression concerns and made recommendations to alleviate those issues, Assistant City Manager Teresa de Castro said.

The consultant recommended revising Decatur’s pay rules and personnel policies to allow for more flexibility in compensation related to hiring, rewarding and promoting employees.

“The recommendation removes the two-pay step approval limit of the city manager in a 52-week period,” De Castro said. “The revised policy allows the city manager to approve a salary increase for promoted employees that is commensurate to the increased responsibilities, rather than being limited to a one-step increase. This proposed change is consistent with the authority the city manager has for hiring a new employee. The revised policy also recognizes that the step increase increment for an annual earned salary increase may change in the future through the annual budget process.”

