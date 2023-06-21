Type to search

Decatur City Commission approves downtown master plan

Sara Amis Jun 20, 2023
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission voted unanimously to approve a new downtown master plan at its regular meeting on June 20.

The plan will expand walkability and make modifications to Decatur Square, including replacing the gazebo with a pavilion that can be used as a stage. It is the first time the city has revised its original downtown master plan, which was adopted in 1982.

The downtown master plan features seven goals, each with multiple objectives and action items detailing how the goals can be achieved. The goals are:

– Balance land use patterns with human-centered design.

– Stimulate economic growth in the downtown area.

– Create welcoming and vibrant open spaces, parks, and plazas.

– Promote mobility enhancements that improve connectivity.

– Support a resilient and environmentally sustainable downtown.

– Enhance downtown’s historic character and unique identity.

– Improve the quality of the downtown experience.

To learn more about the downtown master plan, click here.

Keep checking Decaturish.com for more coverage of the June 20 Decatur City Commission meeting.

Zoe Seiler contributed reporting to this story.

