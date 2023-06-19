Decatur City Commission to consider design for Legacy Park track, field

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 20, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:45 p.m. and a work session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on the composting pilot program

Breedlove Land Planning of Atlanta will lead the planning and design effort for the track and field. The new track and field were identified as a community priority in the 2018 Legacy Park master plan, according to the Legacy Park website.

The planned improvements include a new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, a field house, improvements to the existing gym, and stormwater management. Funding for the track and field will be provided by the city and the school board.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/94475277689. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

The proposed design includes improvements to the existing gym for storage, accessible entrances, and restrooms. It also calls for a small freestanding field house with storage, restrooms, and concessions. The design features pedestrian circulation to and around the track, natural tiered seating, and nearby accessible parking, Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon wrote in a memo.

The field inside the track has a 70-yard-wide soccer field, as well as lines for lacrosse, ultimate Frisbee, and football.

The city commission will also consider adopting the downtown master plan, which is the first comprehensive look at downtown Decatur since 1982.

The downtown master plan features seven goals, each with multiple objectives and action items detailing how the goals can be achieved. The goals are:

– Balance land use patterns with human-centered design.

– Stimulate economic growth in the downtown area.

– Create welcoming and vibrant open spaces, parks, and plazas.

– Promote mobility enhancements that improve connectivity.

– Support a resilient and environmentally sustainable downtown.

– Enhance downtown’s historic character and unique identity.

– Improve the quality of the downtown experience.

In other business, the city commission will consider a change order to the city’s intersection safety improvements design project with Toole Design Group. The contract amount would increase from $24,600 to $30,600. The scope of work includes creating safer intersections for Oakview Road at Ansley Street and Brower Street at Garland Avenue.

The city commission will consider an additional change order for the Church Street cycle track project. This change order increases the contract amount to $4.1 million and increases the project budget to about $4.5 million for the repair and resurfacing of Church Street.

