Decatur City Commission to discuss Legacy Park track, Child Friendly Cities Initiative

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, June 5, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5 p.m. and two work sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work sessions will focus on the compensation study and the proposed track and field at Legacy Park.

Breedlove Land Planning of Atlanta will lead the planning and design effort for the track and field. The new track and field were identified as a community priority in the 2018 Legacy Park master plan, according to the Legacy Park website.

The planned improvements include a new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, field house or comparable improvements to the existing gym, and stormwater management. Funding for the track and field will be provided by the city and the school board.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold a public hearing on the 2022-2023 revised budget estimates and the 2023-2024 proposed budget estimates.

To view the agenda, click here. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the "Public Comment" or "Requests and Petitions" portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., or register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/91935920589. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

Also, during the regular meeting, the city commission will consider adopting the Child Friendly Cities Initiative local action plan. Decatur is working with UNICEF USA. It is one of six cities participating in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative pilot program, aiming to be recognized as one of the first child-friendly cities in the country.

There are 28 students on the teen leadership team who are working to develop a local action plan for youth with various goals and ideas to implement.

The goals areas of the initiative listed on the city website are:

– Safety and Inclusion: Every child and young person is valued, respected and treated fairly within their communities and by local authorities. – Children’s Participation: Every child and young person has their voice, needs and priorities heard and taken into account in public laws, policies, budgets, programs and decisions that affect them. – Equitable Social Services: Every child and young person has access to quality essential social services. – Safe Living Environments: Every child and young person lives in a safe, secure and clean environment. – Play and Leisure: Every child and young person has opportunities to enjoy family life, play, and leisure

The leadership team also developed their own priorities for what they would like to address within the city of Decatur. Their priorities included topics of equity, public safety, mental health resources, climate change, and public spaces.

In other business, the city commission will act on amending the personnel rules and regulations, amending the financial policies, and approving a change order for street repair and resurfacing. The mayor will also read proclamations recognizing Juneteenth and Pride Month.

