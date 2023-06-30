Decatur police respond to crash on West Ponce, fight at Oakhurst Park

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a crash on West Ponce de Leon Avenue on June 29.

Several readers provided photos of the overturned vehicle.

“On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8:23 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the 300 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue in reference to an accident,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “The accident investigation revealed a white Dodge Dart was traveling eastbound on West Ponce de Leon Avenue. The driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to veer to the side of the roadway and strike a tree. The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No citations were issued.”

Readers also asked about a fight that occurred at Oakhurst Park on Wednesday evening.

A reader told Decaturish, “We were at my son’s baseball game when a bunch of teenagers got in a fight, causing the games to be canceled and the umpires to send everyone home in a hurry.”

Bender confirmed police responded to the park.

“On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 8:52 p.m., Decatur Police responded to Oakhurst Park in reference to a fight,” Bender said. “A group of juveniles engaged in a physical fight near the concession stand area of the park. No injuries were sustained during the fight. The investigation is active and ongoing while we attempt to identify all parties involved.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.