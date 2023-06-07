Decatur to share design for Huron, Champlain intersection improvements on June 14

Share

Decatur, GA — Public works staff for the city of Decatur will share the proposed design for improvements to the intersection of Huron and Champlain Streets on Wednesday, June 14, from 6-7 p.m. The meeting will take place on-site at the intersection.

Great Lakes neighborhood residents and neighbors are invited to provide input and ask questions, according to a post on a city website.

The proposed improvements include a narrowed entry to Champlain Street, bioretention for stormwater, a new crosswalk and ADA-compliant ramps, among other work. The current configuration of the intersection includes a loose curb radius which encourages high-speed turns, extensive pavement, and a wide pedestrian crossing.

“The initiative is another example of promises kept, as the city continues its implementation of projects recommended in adopted plans from previous years,” the post states. “This particular effort was originally proposed in the 2018 Community Transportation Plan, then designed in accordance with the 2020 Stormwater Master Plan due to its potential for green infrastructure interventions. Both of those plans are also included as tasks in the 2020 Strategic Plan, the city’s to-do list for the next decade.”

