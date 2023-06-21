DeKalb animal shelter needs to place 140 dogs by the end of the week

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County animal shelter is trying to find homes for 140 dogs by the end of this week, according to shelter operator LifeLine Animal Project.

“The shelter is severely overcrowded and will have to consider euthanizing due to lack of space beginning June 26 if we can’t find adopters or fosters,” the press release from LifeLine says.

Currently, there are more than 600 dogs at the DeKalb shelter. The shelter’s capacity is 470 dogs.

“The kennel environment is extremely hard on even the happiest and healthiest of dogs, especially when so overcrowded,” the press release says. “One hundred forty dogs being cared for in our shelter are quickly deteriorating. We are confident that these dogs would thrive once in a home and away from the intense stress of the shelter.”

The press release says summer is the shelter’s “peak season” and the shelter has been dealing with overcrowding for about 18 months, with adoptions down 30% since the start of the pandemic. The shelter receives 15 new dogs each day, the press release says.

“In the meantime, we are looking for a warehouse, at least 10,000 sq ft in size, to temporarily house about 100 dogs,” the press release says. “If you own a facility that you think may be suitable for overflow dog housing, please email [email protected] If you can help by adopting or fostering a dog who is struggling, or any medium to large dog, please visit DeKalb County Animal Services (3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road); or Fulton County Animal Services (860 Marietta Blvd NW) today.”

