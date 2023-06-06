Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond, on June 6, announced he plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park on Bouldercrest Road Southeast. The announcement did not provide details for reopening the park but says $1.8 million will go toward constructing new amenities.

The new amenities at Intrenchment Creek Park will include a pavilion, trailhead, remote control airplane runway and walking trail, according to a press release.

Intrenchment Creek Park has been closed to the public since March.

“I thank the Board of Commissioners for supporting our request to fund the redevelopment and reopening of Intrenchment Creek Park,” Thurmond said. “We are excited about the investment in the new amenities and will work to expedite construction.”

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners allocated the project funding from the 2023 Tourism Product Development Fund which comes from hotel and motel taxes.

“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities in the Intrenchment Creek Park, so we are thrilled to receive this funding to improve the quality of life for the citizens of DeKalb,” said DeKalb County Parks Director Chuck Ellis.

Thurmond issued an executive order on Friday, March 24, that closed and restricted access to Intrenchment Creek Park and other county-owned properties in the area.

Intrenchment Creek Park is located near the proposed public safety training center in DeKalb County, called “Cop City” by activists. The Atlanta City Council approved funding for the training center after hearing several hours of public comment on Monday, June 5.

The order closed the area to the community, residents, and visitors, “given the recent and ongoing criminal activities occurring on or near the Properties, including, but not limited to, the installation of hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim, or cause the death of adults, children, and pets,” according to a press release.