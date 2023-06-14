DeKalb County gas station safety ordinance deadline looms

Share

By Bridget Spencer, Atlanta News First

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Another shooting at a DeKalb County gas station is being investigated as the county nears an important deadline.

Gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb have until the end of this month to install an up-to-date video surveillance system.

Police responded to the Citgo gas station just off Stone Mill Way in Stone Mountain overnight for a reported shooting. While Atlanta News First is working to learn more details about what happened, it’s sparking conversations about the new ordinance county commissioners passed back in December.

Convenience stores and high-risk businesses in unincorporated DeKalb have until June 30 to install a high-definition surveillance system to help deter crime.

Atlanta News First talked to the store clerk on duty at the time of this latest shooting, who says he heard the gunfire while he was working.

This gas station does have surveillance cameras, something the store clerk tells us he hopes can deter crime.

“Police came, they put up the yellow tape, we couldn’t even go into the store,” said Andrew Spear, the Citco store clerk who was working when the shooting occurred. “We got surveillance all around here, like she got hidden cameras around here.”

ANF is still working to get in touch with the police to figure out what exactly happened.

In the meantime, this is a grim reminder for many Dekalb County business owners to make sure they comply with the new ordinance by June 30.

The DeKalb County Commission approved the video surveillance ordinance at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the approval of this ordinance couldn’t be more dire,” DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a press release. “The ordinance will be a valuable tool in deterring crime and serving justice to anyone who engages in criminal activity at a DeKalb gas or service station.

Cochran-Johnson introduced the ordinance.

The ordinance also covers “high-risk” businesses.

A high-risk business is defined in the ordinance as, “having more than three calls for police service within 30 consecutive days or is a retail establishment where a serious crime such as murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, any felony possession or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Georgia or federal law, any crime involving the use of a firearm or any crime involving human trafficking has occurred.”

Renewing business licenses will also be tied to complying with the new law.

For more information about the ordinance, click here.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story. Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed reporting to this story.