DeKalb County opening cooling centers this weekend due to heat advisory

DeKalb County, GA — A heat advisory has been issued for this weekend, and DeKalb County will open recreation centers and libraries on June 30-July 2.

As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater, a press release from the county states.

The libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers during the locations’ business hours.

For a list of recreation centers, click here and click the “recreation programs and centers” arrow. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2-4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days.

For a list of DeKalb County libraries, click here. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, located at 30 Warren Street in Atlanta, also will be open to the public as a cooling center Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories.

Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

The DeKalb Community Development Department is also housing homeless individuals in local hotels and motels. Residents in DeKalb who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

