DeKalb County Public Library partnering with Inclusivv to promote inclusivity, community connections

Clarkston GA — The DeKalb County Public Library is partnering with Inclusivv to hold an event to address the evolving concept of belonging in workplaces, schools, and communities in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

The event, “Culture & Community: Let’s Talk About Belonging,” on June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for registration and light refreshments. The event aims to create a safe space for open and meaningful dialogue, according to a press release.

Participants will engage in structured conversations within small groups, and reflect on the essence of belonging. Inclusivv, an organization dedicated to convening courageous conversations and forging connections, will facilitate the event.

“We have seen the profound impact that the pandemic has had on belonging and connection,” said Teresa Totten, adult services and programming coordinator, DeKalb County Public Library. “Even though everyone comes from different walks of life, we hope this event helps people better understand the role we all play in fostering a sense of belonging.”

Jenn Graham, the founder and chief executive officer of Inclusivv added it’s important to create space for human connection.

“We’re experiencing an epidemic of loneliness with 86% of people not feeling connected to their community. This impacts our physical health, our mental health, and our performance at school and work,” Graham said. “But studies have shown that shared dialogue is one of the most effective tools for fostering belonging and creating a stronger sense of community. That’s why the Inclusivv model, formerly known as Civic Dinners, is so powerful.”

The gathering is free and open to the public. Registration is required to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to take part in the conversation. To learn more about the event and register, click here or search for “belonging” on the library’s events calendar at https://dekalblibrary.org/events.