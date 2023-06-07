DeKalb County Schools and cities hosting millage rate public hearings

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District is slated to maintain its millage rate of 23.08 mills. DCSD taxpayers will not see an increase in the rate, although property values have increased, which means they will pay more in taxes.

The millage rate is about 2.73 mills higher than the school district’s rollback rate of 20.35 mills. The district will hold public hearings on the millage rate on June 12 and June 20.

Here is the schedule of the hearings:

– June 12 at 10:30 a.m. in-person at the administrative and instructional complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The deadline to register to speak is June 12 by 10:30 a.m.

– June 12 at 6 p.m. in-person at the administrative and instructional complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The deadline to register to speak is June 12 by 6 p.m.

– June 20 at 11 a.m. virtually. To sign up to speak, call 678-676-0722 or email [email protected] The deadline to register to speak is June 16 by noon. Details on how to speak in the virtual public hearing will also be available on the DCSD website before the hearing begins.

The proposed tax increase over the rollback rate for a home with a fair market value of $350,000 is about $341.75. The proposed tax rate for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $550,000 is about $546.80, according to a press release from DCSD.

“To be tentatively adopted by the DeKalb County Board of Education, the budget requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate,” the press release states. “Therefore, before the DeKalb County Board of Education may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public to express their opinions on the increase.”

Here’s a look at the millage rate public hearings in our coverage area:

Avondale Estates

The city of Avondale Estates is advertising a millage rate of 9.8 mills. This rate is the same as the 2022 millage rate. The city has not changed the rate in five years. The Avondale Estates City Commission will set the final millage rate at the end of June.

Since the advertised rate is about 0.93 mills above the rollback rate, the city will hold three public hearings. Here is the schedule:

– Wednesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

– Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

– Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

“The proposed tax increase [over the rollback rate] for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $166.50,” a press release from the city states. “The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $625,000 is approximately $231.25.”

City Schools of Decatur

The Decatur School Board tentatively approved a millage rate of 21 mills. The millage rate remains unchanged compared to fiscal year 2023.

The school district will hold public hearings on June 8 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and June 15 at 5 p.m. The Decatur School Board will hold a virtual meeting on June 15 at 5:15 p.m. to approve the final millage rate. All meetings will be held virtually and will utilize the same Zoom link. To join the meetings, click here.

The proposed increase over the rollback rate for a fair market value of $600,000 is about $546 and the proposed increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $775,000 is about $705, according to the notice of property tax increase.

Clarkston

Clarkston has not posted its notice of property tax increase. The Clarkston City Council will discuss the millage rate soon. The millage rate hearings are scheduled for June 20 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. virtually. On June 29 at 6:30 p.m. there will be another hearing and the adoption of the final millage rate.

Decatur

The Decatur City Commission tentatively adopted a millage rate of 13.17 mills for fiscal year 2023-2024 during its May 15 meeting. However, City Manager Andrea Arnold said at the June 5 city commission meeting that she will be recommending a decrease of 0.7 mills in the millage rate.

Here is the schedule of the public hearings:

All meetings will be in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtual options are available.

– June 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/98625048762 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 986 2504 8762)

– June 20 at 11:30 a.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/91271847566 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 912 7184 7566)

– June 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/94475277689 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 944 7527 7689)

Public comments can be made in person or through Zoom.

Stone Mountain

The current millage rate in Stone Mountain is 16.5 mills and while the new rate won’t be higher than this, since property values have gone up about 29%, there is expected to be a tax increase if the rate is kept the same.

There will be three public hearings to approve the new rate and those meetings are scheduled for June 22 at 10 a.m., June 29 at 6 p.m., with one more to be scheduled. Councilmember Clint Monroe will host a property tax appeals seminar on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sue Kellogg Library.

Tucker

The city of Tucker’s millage rate is slated to increase from 0.848 mills to 2.284 mills. The rate will increase by 1.5 mills due to the city taking over public works from DeKalb County.

The city will hold public hearings on the tax increase at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 12 and at 6:45 p.m. on June 26. The hearings will take place at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350.

“The City Council has tentatively adopted a 2023 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 191.33 percent,” the notice of property tax increase states. “Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 0.784 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000 is approximately $195.00 and the proposed tax increase for non‐homestead property with a fair market value of $775,000 is approximately $465.00.”

This change was voted on by the public last November as part of the referendum authorizing the city to take over public works from DeKalb County. The city has already hired a director of public works and is gearing up to take over road and stormwater maintenance from the county in July.

Writers Sara Amis and Jaedon Mason contributed to this article.

